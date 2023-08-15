Try These 9 Must-Do Experiences On Your Next Visit To Abu Dhabi

One of the seven Emirates of UAE, Abu Dhabi offers more than meets the eye for tourists across the globe. What makes Abu Dhabi a special destination worth visiting is how this otherwise ancient heritage city continues to evolve with the fancies of the world. It has diverse experiences ranging from laidback relaxation at the white-sand beaches to admiring the architecture at Qasr Al Watan and The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. If you are planning a trip to UAE, visit Abu Dhabi to experience culture, and tradition with a modern twist while devouring lip-smacking Emirati cuisine. Here are a few places and experiences you can add to your Abu Dhabi travel itinerary when you plan your next holiday

Also Read: 9 Best Things for Indians to Do in Melbourne and Victoria

Add these experiences to your travel itineraries ADVERTISEMENT

Add These Tourist Attractions To Your Abu Dhabi Travel List

1. Get Adventurous At The Theme Parks

Abu Dhabi has several theme parks on Yas Island where every member of the family can be entertained. May it be an experience at the fastest rollercoaster at The Ferrari World Abu Dhabi or live entertainment at the Warner Bros.World, or thrilling activities at Yas Waterworld there is something for everyone with sunning, thoughtfully-crafted rides, and amusement at these theme parks.

Also Read: Visit These 5 Places In California If You'd Like To Live Out Your Barbie Fantasy

2. Cultural Experience At The Heritage Village

The Heritage Village located on Marina Mall Island, Abu Dhabi is a family-friendly spot to experience the traditional way of life in the desert. This traditional oasis village gives you glimpses of Abu Dhabi's past. It showcases artefacts, costumes, pottery, and more about traditional life. You can shop for spices, dried herbs, handmade soaps, and other souvenirs, discover artefacts and watch artisans make pottery, blow glass, weave fabric on a loom, and craftsmen demonstrate skills like metalwork, pottery, weaving, and spinning yarn.

3. Witness The Art, Culture, And History At Louvre Abu Dhabi

The iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi is located in the heart of the Saadiyat Cultural District on Saadiyat Island and is an art lover's dream. It displays works of historical, cultural, and sociological significance, from ancient times to the contemporary era, from all over the world.

4. Be Amazed At The Architecture Of Qasr Al Watan

Qasr Al Watan is a working presidential palace In Abu Dhabi that showcases its incredible history and outstanding culture through its rich architecture and detailing. It is one of the cultural landmarks which gives tribute to the Arabian heritage and artistry. One of the palace's most impressive and unmissable attractions is the light and sound show called 'Palace in Motion.' Visitors can also learn about the formation of the UAE, as well as the country's governing traditions and values. The palace also features Arab contributions to various fields of knowledge and gives guests access to halls typically reserved for official summits.

5. Marvel At The Marine Life At SeaWorld Abu Dhabi

SeaWorld Yas Island in Abu Dhabi is a marine life theme park that will give you an unforgettable experience. Everyone from kids to adults can marvel at the marine life experience. You can explore eight themed realms where you can witness over 100 animal experiences and get the opportunity to get up close to some of the marine world's marvellous creatures like California sea lions, harbour seals, Asian small-clawed otters, pelicans, cormorants, dolphins, walruses, Arctic foxes, tropical birds, like toucans and macaws.

6. Play In The Winter Wonderland At Snow Park Abu Dhabi

Snow Park Abu Dhabi is a destination for the entire family to visit together with 12 exciting rides and 17 amusing attractions spread over approximately 10,000 square feet of snowland. Some of the popular rides include Ice and Floes Toboggan Race, Grauppel's Summit Escape, and the Polar Express Train. The winter wonderland also includes restaurants and a chocolate cart for a hot chocolate experience.

7. Witness An Exotic Sunset With Yellow Boats Tour

The Yellow Boats Tour is a popular guided boat tour in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. This exciting tour gives you a unique experience of the iconic UAE sights, which can't be viewed by road, otherwise. You can marvel at the fascinating array of architectural, historical, and cultural facts about Abu Dhabi, its iconic sights, and the amazing architecture of Emirates Palace, Corniche, Fisherman's Village, Maya Island, Presidential Palace, and more from the other side.

8. Admire The Grandeur Of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

This mosque needs no introduction, Instagram has already made it a popular destination to visit in Abu Dhabi. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is one of the world's largest mosques and has an open-door policy that encourages visitors from around the world, from worshippers to cultural explorers, to not only witness its beauty but also gain a deeper understanding of the emirate's cultural beliefs. The beautiful architecture of the mosque includes stunning white marble domes, amethyst-and-jasper-embedded columns, reflective pools, gold-plated Swarovski chandeliers, a prayer hall, and a courtyard. The mosque also holds a Guinness World Record for the largest hand-woven carpet which is beautifully displayed on the premises.

9. Get Entertained At Al Qana

Situated along the stunning Rabdan Canal, Al Qana is a vibrant entertainment and leisure destination with spectacular waterfront views in the heart of Abu Dhabi. Al Qana development offers a unique collection of attractions including waterside eateries, cinema experiences, a large aquarium, a yacht marina, a fitness and wellness facility, retail boutiques, and a virtual reality & e-sports arena called Pixoul. Pixoul will introduce you to world-class eSports and Virtual Reality games where you can immerse yourself in online gaming through the latest technology from a variety of virtual reality simulators. There are exclusive coffee shops, cafes, family restaurants, and high-end dining experiences in Al Qana to satiate your taste buds for every type of tourist.

We hope you have a fun-filled trip to Abu Dhabi on your next visit.

Also Read: 7 Things To Do In Bhutan For A Culturally-Rich Holiday