7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart


Blood thinning foods boost cardiovascular health. This can reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes


Fishes like salmon, mackerel, sardines  and trout lower the triglyceride level in blood due to the presence of rich amount of Omega-3 fatty acids


Turmeric contains an active compound called curcumin which prevents platelets  from clumping together and forming blood clots


Flaxseeds are a source of alpha-linolenic acid (ala), which is a type of Omega-3 fatty acid. They have antiplatelet and anti-inflammatory effects which promote better blood flow

Olive oil is known for its healthy-heart benefits. Its monounsaturated fats can help lower bad cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of blood coagulation


Ginger contains natural acid salicylate which works as a blood decoagulant. It also helps to widen blood vessels due to its vasodilatory effects which promotes smooth blood flow

Garlic promotes production of nitric oxide. It helps relax blood vessels and prevent clotting. Ajoene, a sulphur containing derivative of garlic, hinders platelet aggregation

Dark chocolate thins the blood due to its content of flavonoids. They are plant compounds that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects

