8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height

Image Credit: Pexels

Stand straight with your feet together. Raise your arms and lift your feet while you breathe in. Hold this position for a few breaths to improve posture and balance

Tadasana

Image Credit: Pexels

Stand straight and place one of your foot on inner thigh. Join your palms together at your heart and breathe. Repeat the same with the other foot

Vrikshasana

Image Credit: Pexels

In this hand-to-foot pose, you need to stretch your arms and bring the palms to your feet while keeping your back and legs straight

Padahastasana

Image Credit: Pexels

Fold legs, bring arms up to shoulder with palms on the surface and lift your back. This backbend pose might seem a little hard to imitate but with practice you can ace it

Chakrasana

Image Credit: Pexels

Lie down on you belly, grip your legs with your hands and lift your upper body and legs as much as you can. This stretches and strengthens your spine

Dhanurasana

Image Credit: Pexels

While being seated on the mat, stretch your legs out and bend your upper body so that your nose touches your knees and hand reaches the feet

Paschimottanasana

Image Credit: Pexels

Lie flat on back and slowly lift body from legs upwards with the support of hands such that your head and shoulders rest on the surface while the rest is in the air

Sarvangasana

Image Credit: Pexels

The posture should reveal a bridge like figure. Stand on your knees and arch your upper body towards the back holding your feet with your palms

Ustrasana

Image Credit: Pexels

