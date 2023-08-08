8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height Image Credit: Pexels
Stand straight with your feet together. Raise your arms and lift your feet while you breathe in. Hold this position for a few breaths to improve posture and balance
Tadasana Image Credit: Pexels
Stand straight and place one of your foot on inner thigh. Join your palms together at your heart and breathe. Repeat the same with the other foot
Vrikshasana Image Credit: Pexels
In this hand-to-foot pose, you need to stretch your arms and bring the palms to your feet while keeping your back and legs straight
Padahastasana Image Credit: Pexels
Fold legs, bring arms up to shoulder with palms on the surface and lift your back. This backbend pose might seem a little hard to imitate but with practice you can ace it
Chakrasana Image Credit: Pexels
Lie down on you belly, grip your legs with your hands and lift your upper body and legs as much as you can. This stretches and strengthens your spine
Dhanurasana Image Credit: Pexels
While being seated on the mat, stretch your legs out and bend your upper body so that your nose touches your knees and hand reaches the feet
Paschimottanasana Image Credit: Pexels
Lie flat on back and slowly lift body from legs upwards with the support of hands such that your head and shoulders rest on the surface while the rest is in the air
Sarvangasana Image Credit: Pexels
The posture should reveal a bridge like figure. Stand on your knees and arch your upper body towards the back holding your feet with your palms
Ustrasana Image Credit: Pexels
Click
For more updates Image Credit: Pexels