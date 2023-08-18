Benefits Of Aerial Yoga

Aerial yoga combines traditional yoga poses with aerial circus performance carried out with the help of ropes, hammocks or slings hung up to the ceiling

Hybrid Type Of Yoga 

Aerial yoga can be one of the most effective abs workout. Since you're off your feet, your core automatically strengthens to become stable at your position

Abs Workout

Some aerial tricks improve the strength of muscles that support body balance. Focus on your centre for increased balance

Improves Body Balance

Traditional yoga requires absolute focus and discipline to be able to do it properly. This, on the other hand, can be light and playful to follow

Playful Nature

Flowy body moments and stretching in the air can make the aerial practice feel relaxing and can help release tension from mind and body

Releases Tension

Practicing inverted body posture in traditional yoga can be hard to follow, especially for beginners. Aerial yoga makes it easier and is just as effective

Easy Inverted Pose

There's no room for joint pain or bone compression since you'll be doing gravity-defying poses, having no impact unlike when you're practicing on a mat

Painless And Safe

There's no experience required to practice aerial yoga. Even if you're a beginner and haven't practiced traditional yoga before, you're good to go!

Suitable For All

Image Credit: Pexels
