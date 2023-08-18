Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Aerial yoga combines traditional yoga poses with aerial circus performance carried out with the help of ropes, hammocks or slings hung up to the ceiling
Hybrid Type Of Yoga
Aerial yoga can be one of the most effective abs workout. Since you're off your feet, your core automatically strengthens to become stable at your position
Abs Workout
Some aerial tricks improve the strength of muscles that support body balance. Focus on your centre for increased balance
Improves Body Balance
Traditional yoga requires absolute focus and discipline to be able to do it properly. This, on the other hand, can be light and playful to follow
Playful Nature
Flowy body moments and stretching in the air can make the aerial practice feel relaxing and can help release tension from mind and body
Releases Tension
Practicing inverted body posture in traditional yoga can be hard to follow, especially for beginners. Aerial yoga makes it easier and is just as effective
Easy Inverted Pose
There's no room for joint pain or bone compression since you'll be doing gravity-defying poses, having no impact unlike when you're practicing on a mat
Painless And Safe
There's no experience required to practice aerial yoga. Even if you're a beginner and haven't practiced traditional yoga before, you're good to go!
Suitable For All
