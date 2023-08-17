Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis

To protect yourself from getting conjunctivitis or 'pink eye' this monsoon season, try out these effective tips

Pink Eye

Avoid touching your eyes with dirty hands and try to wash your hands frequently. This will avoid spreading the infection

Hygiene Is Important

Try and avoid eye makeup during conjunctivitis as it can worsen the situation of your eye and delay healing process

Be Minimal

Don't wait for infection to aggravate. Change your towels and bedsheets frequently and clean them in hot water to kill the bacteria

Be Active

Don't share your personal items with anybody as it can increase the chances of spreading the injection

Don't Share Personal Items

Apply a clean and warm compress on eyes to reduce discomfort. Repeat this process several times a day in case you have already contracted conjunctivitis

Minimise Discomfort

Always wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from any irritation, allergy and pollutants

Wear Sunglasses 

