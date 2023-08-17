Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
To protect yourself from getting conjunctivitis or 'pink eye' this monsoon season, try out these effective tips
Pink Eye
Avoid touching your eyes with dirty hands and try to wash your hands frequently. This will avoid spreading the infection
Hygiene Is Important
Try and avoid eye makeup during conjunctivitis as it can worsen the situation of your eye and delay healing process
Be Minimal
Don't wait for infection to aggravate. Change your towels and bedsheets frequently and clean them in hot water to kill the bacteria
Be Active
Don't share your personal items with anybody as it can increase the chances of spreading the injection
Don't Share Personal Items
Apply a clean and warm compress on eyes to reduce discomfort. Repeat this process several times a day in case you have already contracted conjunctivitis
Minimise Discomfort
Always wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from any irritation, allergy and pollutants
Wear Sunglasses
